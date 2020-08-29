1/
John R. Ridinger
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John R. Ridinger, 64, of North Buffalo Township, died on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in the Emergency Room of ACMH Hospital.

He was born on March 22, 1956, in Kittanning, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

John was a carpenter, most of his life. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and doing yardwork. He loved his dogs, Bella and Emma.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Michael (Keli) Ridinger; four grandchildren: Kayleigh, Kaleb, Klowe and Keaston; his girlfriend of 30 plus years, Karen Goodgasell; two brothers, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger and Jim (Cheryl) Ridinger; three sisters: Wannetta Wilding, LouAnn (Malcom) Heilman and Carol (Larry) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: William, Jr., Ronald, Larry and Donald.

Family and friends of John Ridinger will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church, 475 Church Road Ext., Kittanning, from 2 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Hill officiating.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
06:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved