John R. Ridinger, 64, of North Buffalo Township, died on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in the Emergency Room of ACMH Hospital.

He was born on March 22, 1956, in Kittanning, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

John was a carpenter, most of his life. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and doing yardwork. He loved his dogs, Bella and Emma.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Michael (Keli) Ridinger; four grandchildren: Kayleigh, Kaleb, Klowe and Keaston; his girlfriend of 30 plus years, Karen Goodgasell; two brothers, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger and Jim (Cheryl) Ridinger; three sisters: Wannetta Wilding, LouAnn (Malcom) Heilman and Carol (Larry) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: William, Jr., Ronald, Larry and Donald.

Family and friends of John Ridinger will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church, 475 Church Road Ext., Kittanning, from 2 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Hill officiating.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

