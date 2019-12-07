|
John V. "Jack" Boylstein, 87, of Kittanning, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in AHN- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 28, 1932, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late James Boylstein and Violet (Young) Boylstein.
Jack worked as a roll turner at Wean United in Vandergrift, for 33 years, retiring in 1983. He attended Apollo Free Methodist Church.
Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty June Marks and Evelyn Vincenti; and a brother, Donald J. Boylstein.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, E. Lorraine (Held) Boylstein; sons: Ron E. (Shirley) Boylstein, of Plum, Mark A. (Jenny) Boylstein, of Valparaiso, Ind., Terry L. (Cindy) Boylstein, of Creekside, Scott E. (Becky) Boylstein, of Kittanning; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother, Dean (Tomi) Boylstein, of North Apollo; and many nieces and nephews.
At Jack's request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Apollo Free Methodist Church, 1027 PA Route 56, Apollo, with Pastor Forrest States officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Apollo Free Methodist Church, 1027 PA Route 56, Apollo, PA, 15613.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.