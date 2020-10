John William "Bill" Zellmann, 78, of Kittanning (Cowanshannock Township) passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Country Manor Personal Care Home.

Bill is survived by his sister, Karole Gehrke, of Cannon Falls, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.carsonboyer.com