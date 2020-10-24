On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, John Y. Hooks, Jr., 60, of Kittanning, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after suffering a massive heart attack.

John was born Sept. 8, 1960, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. He was the son of John Y. Hooks, Sr. and Colleen Catherine Hooks, of Applewold, Pa.

John was a 1978 graduate of Kittanning Senior High School after which he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for Civil Engineering on a full basketball scholarship. John worked for Bracken Construction Co. from 1981- 1996, J.C. Lee Construction from 1996-1998 and was currently employed at Lindy Paving where he was an estimator for 22 years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Melody Lynn (Cornwell) Hooks; two sons, John Y. Hooks, III (Breannan Kay Reeger) and Nathanael Winfield Hooks (Emily Kate Peppler); three grandchildren: Bentley Mae Hooks, John Y. Hooks, IV and Scarlett Ella Hooks; his sisters, Sylvia Sue Hooks and Sandra Olinger; his brother, Aaron Lysle Hooks (Terrill LaBuff); one nephew; and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Y. Hooks, Sr. and Colleen Catherine Hooks; and his sister, Sharon Louise Hooks.

John taught adult Sunday school and sang in the church choir for 40 years. His faith in God was extremely important to him and he handed down that legacy to make sure it was important to his family. Our faith in God is what is getting us through this rough time. Knowing the fact that he is in Heaven and did not suffer brings us great comfort. We thank you for your prayers.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Tom Holman and Brandon Lenhart co-officiating.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's honor can be made to Life Choices, 15A Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.