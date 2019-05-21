Jonelle Kay Rearick Davidson, 84, of Rural Valley, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Rural Valley, Pa., to Harold D. and Bernadine Logan Rearick.

Kay was a graduate of Shannock Valley High School Class of 1952. She obtained a Bachelor of Music degree from Grove City College in 1956. On June 7, 1958, she married Grant U. Davidson.

She was a member of the Rural Valley United Methodist Church and was a member of various church committees. Kay was the church organist since 1956. She was the choir director from 1956 to 2019. Additionally, Kay was a retired music teacher from the Shannock Valley schools and taught private piano and organ lessons for 56 years. She played for 78 weddings.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by her husband, Grant, children: Lori (Don) Urbancsik, of Mentor, Ohio, Eric, of Pittsburgh, and Karen (Damian) Walsh, of Leechburg; grandchildren: Alex Urbancsik, of Mentor, Ohio, Jesse Urbancsik, of Cincinnati, Douglas Urbancsik, of Columbus, Ohio, and Aidan Walsh, of Leechburg; and brothers-in-law, Bob Caresani and Dick McEntire, both of Rural Valley.

She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Eleanor McEntire and Lynne Caresani.

Viewing will be held at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 Main St., Rural Valley, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Rural Valley United Methodist Church, 819 Main St., Rural Valley, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. www.carson/ boyer.com.