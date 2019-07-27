Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Joseph B. Oliver Obituary

Joseph B. Oliver, 90, of Ford City, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Sunday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish with Father Sebastian Hanks, O.S.P., as celebrant. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the Leader Times.

