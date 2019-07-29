|
Joseph B. "Buster" Oliver of Ford City, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 26, 2019, after being surrounded by his wife and family in a weeklong celebration of his life.
He was born May 19, 1929, in the small village of McWilliams, near Dayton, Pa.
Joe enjoyed life, laughter and love. He had a well lived, wonderful life and was all used up when he journeyed to Heaven.
He graduated from Dayton High School and Indiana Teachers College before it became IUP.
Mr. Oliver was a beloved school teacher for 35 years in the Armstrong School District.
Countless former students say how much they respected and admired him.
Joe also worked as a realtor with Oliver Real Estate and a meat cutter for many years, most recently at Olivers' IGA.
He was a proud, sergeant first class in the United States Army during the Korean War and he loved the United States of America with passion.
Joe always welcomed you warmly into his home, and his heart, with a big hug and his beautiful dimpled smile which would light up the room!
He was charming and charismatic, with genuine unconditional love which drew people to him until his last breath.
Joe loved good food and drink, especially beef, cherry Coke, coffee with double cream and double sugar and peanut M&M's.
He found joy in hunting, going to camp with friends and family; especially at his father in law's, Dimetro Buriak, camp in Dent's Run, Pa.
Joe also liked sitting by the campfire, reading and learning, and telling you what he learned, playing horse shoes, baseball, watching the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, President John F. Kennedy, being mischievous, telling jokes, laughing with his friends and calling people on a "banana phone."
Most of all Joe cherished being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and most especially dancing arm in arm with his "Love", Pauline.
Joe will be forever cherished by the "Love of His Life," his wife and best friend of 66 years, Pauline Julia (Buriak). They were married on New Year's Eve 1952.
Also surviving are his 10 children: Joseph (Mary Kay) Oliver, John (Cynthia) Oliver,
James Oliver, JoAnna (James) Edwards, Jean (Joseph) Francoforte, Joan (Ernie) Elsesser, Jerry (June) Oliver, Jaymie (Brandi) Oliver, Jacynta (Scott) Harb, and Jason (Lisa) Oliver.
"Poppy," "Pa-Pa," "Pap- Pap," "Grandpa Joe," will also be forever loved by his 86 (yes, that's 86!) grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe was proceeded in death by his newborn son, Jody, his parents Dominick and Antoinette (Cipolla), his four brothers John, Sam, Tony and Dominic, three sisters Josephine, Mary and Angie, and a son-inlaw, Joseph Francoforte. His baby sister Florence resides in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Family and friends were received from 7-9 p.m. Sunday and will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, Pa.
A prayer service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, to be followed by a Service of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 9th St., Ford City, Pa. Officiating will be Father John Gribik.
Memorial donations in memory of Joseph Oliver may be made to:
Ford City Public Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City PA 16226 or Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218