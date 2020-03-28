|
Joseph "Butch" Blongeaux, 80, of Vandergrift, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family after a hard 15-month fight with pancreatic cancer.
Born March 28, 1939, in Kittanning, he is the son of the late Joseph F. and Margaret E. Kunst Blongeaux.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Joe had been employed by Oberg Industries in Freeport for 35 years. He had been a member of the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard, Ford City Polish Falcons, American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 566, both in Vandergrift, East Vandergrift Slovak Club, North Vandergrift Slovak Club, Lithuanian Club East Vandergrift and the Gilpin Rifles Inc. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing solitaire on the computer and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rosalie (Pella) Blongeaux of Vandergrift; three daughters, Wendy Blongeaux of Harwick, Suzanne (Paul) Fischer of Sterling, Va., and Paula Jo (Ryan) Byers of Elderton; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Lauzon, April (Curt) Funkhouser, Renee (RJ) Walters, David (Elizabeth) Fischer, Christopher Fischer, Gracie and Maggie Byers; great-grandchildren, his turkeys Eric Walters and Savannah and Mallory Funkhouser; a brother Leonard (Marietta) Blongeaux along with his dog Cookie.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son Joseph Gregory Blongeaux.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ford City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 244 Franklin Avenue, Vandergrift.
The family suggest memorial donations in his name be sent to Tiny Cause Animal Rescue, 131 Columbia Avenue, Vandergrift, Pa 15690.
The family would like to thank the staff of AHN Cancer Center and the Visiting Nurses for the help in Joe's Battle with Pancreatic Cancer. To leave an online Condolence visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.