|
Joseph F. Boguslawski, 76, of Worthington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
He was born May 26, 1943, at his family's home in Cadogan, a son of Adam John and Mary (Dutch) Boguslawski.
He was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He retired from ARMCO in Butler, Pa., and continued working as a lab courier at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital prior to his final retirement.
He was a member and practicing parishioner of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Kittanning.
Joe was a lifetime member of Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, serving in many positions throughout the years. He was also a member of the Keystone Kruisers with his 1999 red 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Ford Mustang. Joe enjoyed watching, rooting for, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. He made sure to always support his children throughout the years with their various activities, and continued that support with his grandchildren and their activities. Joe enjoyed cruising with his wife during his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Victoria, whom he married Feb. 24, 1973. He will also be greatly missed by his four children and their families, including nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild: daughters: Tara Boguslawski, Erin Boguslawski and Carrie Jo (Brian) Harclerode; son, Joel Boguslawki; granddaughters: Darlene (husband, Steven) Cloak, Lauren (husband, Zach) Busch and Kori Booher; grandsons: Dalton Booher, Justin Booher, Ian Harclerode, Christian Harclerode and Eli Boguslawski; granddaughter, Ela Boguslawski; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Cloak. Also surviving are his brothers, Adam Boguslawski and George Boguslawski; and sisters, Barb (husband, John) Bednarz and Theresa Boguslawski (husband, Rick Rubis).
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of parting prayers at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joe's honor to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202 or St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.