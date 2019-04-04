Joseph Jerad Close, 33, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Eatonton, Ga., died tragically as a result of a violent crime on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Atlanta.

He was born June 23, 1985, in Kittanning, Pa., the son of Alison Farester and Joseph D. Close.

Jerad graduated from North Cobb High School in Acworth, Ga., in 2003, and was currently an estimator for Pathway Construction in Atlanta. Jerad was a master carpenter, and a furniture maker, he loved Frank Lloyd Wright and cooking. He enjoyed snowboarding, and being on the lake. Jerad also loved spending time with his family and girls, Ava and Harper, and cherished his time with them.

Thank you for touching our lives and teaching us how to be strong and courageous. Thank you for pushing us to try new things and to live in the moment at full force.

Jerad will be deeply missed by his children, Ava R. Close and Harper E. Close and their mother, Stacia Close, of Eatonton, Ga.; mother, Alison Farester, of Atlanta, Ga.; father, Joseph D. Close and his wife, Susan, of Worthington, Pa.; step-father, Ron Lasher, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; half-sisters, Paige Lasher, of Eatonton, Ga., Alia Lasher, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Emily Rose Close, of Worthington, Pa.; brother, Dominic Close and his wife, Amanda, of Worthington, Pa.; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Rose Marie (Chemelli) Close, of Kittanning, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Peary F., Sr. and Lucille (Binder) Farester.

At the family's request, services will be private.

Contributions may be made in Jerad's name to Stacia Close for Jerad's girls, Ava and Harper. They may be given directly to Stacia Close or the Bauer Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, Pa. 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To leave a condolence for Jerad's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.