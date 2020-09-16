Joseph John Slagle, 59, of Apollo, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in his residence.

He was born on July 1, 1961, to the late Franklin Jared Slagle and Betty J. Lukehart.

Joe was a carpenter by trade, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He leaves behind a sister, Kimberly (Gerald) Slagle Leavens, of Kittanning; brothers: Terry Slagle, of Kittanning, John (Dawn) Slagle, of Kittanning and Ben (Natasha) Slagle, of Kittanning; a step son, Matt Berkey; a step daughter, Elicia Berkey; and a step grandson, Eric Berkey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Virostek) Slagle.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 5 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

