Joseph "JJ" Kurtik, 67, of Upper Burrell, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in New Kensington, Pa., to the late Joseph and Theodora (Trusiak) Kurtik.

JJ is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arnell (Greenwald) Kurtik; his children, Joseph J. (Nikki) Kurtik of Jefferson Hills, and Bradley Kurtik of Shadyside; his grandsons, Joey and Jax; and his sister, Joanne Bogert, of Lower Burrell.

JJ worked as a coal miner for 15 years before going to work at West Penn Power as an Electrician/Mechanic.

He worked in the Springdale, Jeannette and Armstrong power plants before retiring in 2012.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the West Penn Cancer Center at AVH, especially JJ's infusion nurse, Jean, that took care of him the past year.

Friends and family will be received from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, at Hillcrest Country Club, located at 3411 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell,

PA 15068, followed by a blessing service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Lecocq officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in JJ's name to (AML), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington (724- 335-0100).

Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.