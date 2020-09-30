1/
Joseph Lee Spangler
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Lee Spangler, 77, of West Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Joseph was born on July 28, 1943, in Kittanning, to William Ralph and Margaret "Dilly" (Tomlinson) Spangler. He grew up with his older siblings Jon and Gaye (Hughes) in Applewold, where he honed his "special" sense of humor. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1961, with a reputation of being a class clown with a big heart.

Following graduation, Joe served in the U.S. Navy for three years as a radar man. His time in the service provided him with great stories, the opportunity to travel, and most importantly, the chance meeting of his "girlfriend" of 53 years at a USO dance in Newport, R.I. He and Veronica "Ronnie" (Botelho) were married a few months later and a lifelong love story began.

He worked at Eljer in Ford City, as a PPT for 42 years, 10 of which was spent as a time study rep. His favorite position there though was that of a retiree!

Joe was a member of the Ford City VFW No. 4843 and the NRA. His other interests included hunting, target shooting, traveling, watching sports, making up interesting limericks, etc. but his life was truly centered around his family. He was a fun and extremely loving father to son, Eric Spangler (Yolanda), of Hummelstown, and to his daughters: Dawn Ruble (Mark), of Kittanning, Tracy Carlson, of Washington and Julie Lewis (Wes), of Adrian. He later enjoyed years of harassing his nine grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was an expert storyteller and was hilariously quick-witted. His off-color humor always made people laugh and will live on in family stories for years.

Joe was truly the perfect blend of tough and sweet and those of us who knew him best have been left better for having had him in our lives. There are not words to convey the impact that he had on so many. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ronnie Spangler, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2017; a sister; and an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Adrian Community Church of God, with Pastor Edward Walters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Joe's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit: bauerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Adrian Community Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Adrian Community Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved