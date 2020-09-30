Joseph Lee Spangler, 77, of West Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Joseph was born on July 28, 1943, in Kittanning, to William Ralph and Margaret "Dilly" (Tomlinson) Spangler. He grew up with his older siblings Jon and Gaye (Hughes) in Applewold, where he honed his "special" sense of humor. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1961, with a reputation of being a class clown with a big heart.

Following graduation, Joe served in the U.S. Navy for three years as a radar man. His time in the service provided him with great stories, the opportunity to travel, and most importantly, the chance meeting of his "girlfriend" of 53 years at a USO dance in Newport, R.I. He and Veronica "Ronnie" (Botelho) were married a few months later and a lifelong love story began.

He worked at Eljer in Ford City, as a PPT for 42 years, 10 of which was spent as a time study rep. His favorite position there though was that of a retiree!

Joe was a member of the Ford City VFW No. 4843 and the NRA. His other interests included hunting, target shooting, traveling, watching sports, making up interesting limericks, etc. but his life was truly centered around his family. He was a fun and extremely loving father to son, Eric Spangler (Yolanda), of Hummelstown, and to his daughters: Dawn Ruble (Mark), of Kittanning, Tracy Carlson, of Washington and Julie Lewis (Wes), of Adrian. He later enjoyed years of harassing his nine grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was an expert storyteller and was hilariously quick-witted. His off-color humor always made people laugh and will live on in family stories for years.

Joe was truly the perfect blend of tough and sweet and those of us who knew him best have been left better for having had him in our lives. There are not words to convey the impact that he had on so many. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ronnie Spangler, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2017; a sister; and an infant brother.

