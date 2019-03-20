Joseph Louis Hagofsky, 89, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the V.A. Hospital, H.J. Heinz Campus, Aspinwall, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born Jan. 30, 1930, in Ford City, he was a son of the late Frank A. and Josephine (Susolik) Hagofsky.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from PPG Industries, Ford City, in 1989, after 40 years of service.

He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Kittanning, where he previously served as a Eucharistic minister and sang in the funeral choir. His first love was for God. He enjoyed reading the Bible and was always the person called upon when someone was in need of prayer.

He deeply loved his family, and loved spending time with them. He also enjoyed gardening, listening to music, going for walks, golfing, and watching Notre Dame football.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce A. (Kane) Hagofsky; a son, Joseph A. (Sherri) Hagofsky, of Kittanning; two daughters, Kathryn M. Hagofsky, of Kittanning, and Carolyn E. (Larry) Smith, of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Kristin Meighan, Joseph D. Hagofsky, and Hannah Dixon; two great-granddaughters, Grace and Mila Meighan; a brother, Lawrence (Mary) Hagofsky, of North Carolina; and a sister, Elizabeth (Mike) Fornari, of Latrobe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Steve, Andrew, Frank, Albert, Robert, Benedict, and Jerome Hagofsky, and three sisters, Ann Atherton, Helen Metro, and Josephine Hagofsky.

Viewing will be held privately. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday March 21, 2019, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Kittanning, with the Rev. Douglas Dorula as celebrant. Committal and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kittanning, with military honors provided by Armstrong County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.