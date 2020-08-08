1/
Joseph P. "Bud" Frick Jr.
Joseph P. "Bud" Frick, Jr., passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at AMCH Hospital. He was 97 years old.

He was born on June 24, 1923, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Joseph P. Frick, Sr. and Rose A. Gehring.

He moved to Ford City, when he was 8-years-old, and had been a resident ever since. A World War II veteran of the U.S. Army-Air Corps, he was stationed in Brazil as a MP. Joe was a graduate of the Ford City High School Class of 1941. He married Beatrice Elizabeth Sacik in 1942, and was the father of Robert Frick, Kenneth Michael Frick, Dianne Frick and Sherri (Freiters) Frick.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice; daughters, Dianne (infant) and Sherri (Freiters) Frick, son, Kenneth Michael Frick; and his grand daughter, Angela M. Frick; as well as his sisters: Emma Loerch, Rose Marie Loerch, Mary Ellen Fijal and Rita Kerenick.

Joseph is survived by his son, Robert and daughterin law, Deborah L. Frick, of Palm Bay, Fla.; and his grandchildren: Michael A. Frick, of Redondo Beach, Calif., Robert A. Frick, of Vancouver, Canada, Michael Anderson, of Hagerstown, Md. and Christopher Anderson, of Peterborough, N.H.; and great-grandchildren: Ashlee N. Frick, Lexi and Ryder Frick, Cadence and McKenna Anderson and Hayden and Rhys Anderson.

Joe was every active in the community and loved teasing and joking with kids. He was on the ground floor of Heritage Days, where is installed the electrical wiring, in fact, he and his partner, Hutch, rewired a lot of the houses in Ford City. He was very active in Boy Scouts of America and was a Scoutmaster for more than 50 years, an Usher at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, President of the Holy Name Society, and President of the Armstrong County Federal Employees Federal Credit Union. The FCHS Class of 1959, even dedicated their yearbook to him. He was also selected as Ford City Man of the Year and was awarded a honorary lifetime membership to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Polczynski as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
