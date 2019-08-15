|
Joseph R. Kunst, 78, of Ford City, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Kittanning Care Center.
He was born Feb. 8, 1941, at 732 Ridge Ave., Ford City, to William and Mary Kunst.
Joseph was an Army veteran of the Bay of Pigs Invasion.
He was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
Joseph worked as a plasterman. He worked on the river barges, worked at R &P Coal Co. and retired in 1995.
He enjoyed being the caretaker for the Holy Trinity Cemetery.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include three daughters: Brenda and Richard Jurbala, Jackie and Edward Skukalek, and Melissa and Roy Gazzam; six grandchildren: Michael Skukalek (Tara), Nicholas Skukalek (Danielle), Kristine Skukalek, Joseph Jurbala, Katherine Jurbala, and Rebecca Jurbala; six great- grandchildren: Dyllen Claypoole, Triston Claypoole, Dean Skukalek, Nora Skukalek, Logan Skukalek, and Lucas Skukalek; three sisters: Joanne Wilson, Loretta South, and Debra Burkett; and a brother, James Kunst.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cathy (Chestnut) Kunst, who died in 2015; a son, Joseph Kunst; a sister, Barbara Slavka; and four brothers: William Kunst, Robert Kunst, Edward "Jerry" Kunst, and Richard Kunst.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.