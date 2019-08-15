|
Joseph "Joe" Szymanski, 91, of Ford City, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 8, 1928, in Ford City, to Stanley and Katherine Szul Szymanski.
Joe was retired from the Armstrong School District.
He was an U.S. Army Korean War veteran.
Joe was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
He enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates, going to his camp, working jigsaw puzzles, and was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Szymanski, of Ford City; two sons, Jeffrey and Kelly Szymanski, of Ford City, and Jay and Beth Szymanski, of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Kaylyn and Brent Grenci, Justin Szymanski, and Shannon Szymanski; and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Sage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Wintgens Szymanski, who died April 26, 2003; two sisters, Martha Kazmer and Maryann Herbst; and a brother, Leo Szymanski.
Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis of Paola Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to Evergreen Homes, Inc., 122 Scheeren Court 1 Lane, Ford City, PA 16226.