Joseph William Schrecengost, 89, of Rayburn Township, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Rayburn Township, to the late William Merch and Blanche L. (Rau) Schrecengost.

He was a draftsman by trade, working for the Armstrong County Court House, Roy E. Jones Gas & Oil, Sam Jack, and Amthor Steel before retiring in 2000.

Joseph was a Kittanning High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956. He married Glenda L. (Wiser) Schrecengost on Aug. 16, 1957, and they where married until her death on Sept. 16, 2017.

Joseph belonged to Lodge No. 805 of the Free & Accepted Masons, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was also in the Syria Shriners, the New Castle Consistory, Kittanning Masonic Temple Association, and the Hillbilly Clan.

Joseph was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, and hunting.

Survivors include his three daughters: Jollene (Rick) Depner, Melissa (Mark) Wynkoop, and Coleen (Bryan) Steim; grandchildren: Greg (Kelci Rote) Depner, Kaitlyn (Jared) Robbins, and Elizabeth Steim; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Merch Schrecengost and Blanche L. Schrecengost; his wife, Glenda L. Schrecengost; two sisters, Martha Walthour and Marie Campbell; and a brother, Fred Schrecengost.

Friends will be received Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from noon until the time of the service with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.