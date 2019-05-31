Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schrecengost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph William Schrecengost

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph William Schrecengost Obituary

Joseph William Schrecengost, 89, of Rayburn Township, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Rayburn Township, to the late William Merch and Blanche L. (Rau) Schrecengost.

He was a draftsman by trade, working for the Armstrong County Court House, Roy E. Jones Gas & Oil, Sam Jack, and Amthor Steel before retiring in 2000.

Joseph was a Kittanning High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956. He married Glenda L. (Wiser) Schrecengost on Aug. 16, 1957, and they where married until her death on Sept. 16, 2017.

Joseph belonged to Lodge No. 805 of the Free & Accepted Masons, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was also in the Syria Shriners, the New Castle Consistory, Kittanning Masonic Temple Association, and the Hillbilly Clan.

Joseph was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, and hunting.

Survivors include his three daughters: Jollene (Rick) Depner, Melissa (Mark) Wynkoop, and Coleen (Bryan) Steim; grandchildren: Greg (Kelci Rote) Depner, Kaitlyn (Jared) Robbins, and Elizabeth Steim; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Merch Schrecengost and Blanche L. Schrecengost; his wife, Glenda L. Schrecengost; two sisters, Martha Walthour and Marie Campbell; and a brother, Fred Schrecengost.

Friends will be received Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from noon until the time of the service with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now