Josephine A. Johns, formerly of Kittanning, Pa., lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on Saturday April 13, 2019, at the Manor at Lake Jackson in Sebring, Fla.

With her soul safe in the arms of Jesus, Josephine was cremated and will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Robert C. Johns, at West Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, Pa.

Josephine was born on Aug. 3, 1934, to Marion and Helen Kane.

Generous of heart and constant in faith, Josephine will forever be remembered as an avid deacon, elder, and choir member amongst members of both the West Glade Run Presbyterian community in Kittanning, Pa., as well as the First Presbyterian ARP Church in Sebring, Fla.

Her children and grandchildren remember her as a safe haven with a contagious laugh and a hug that could heal all wounds.

Josephine was active in teaching bible school and loved to teach her grandchildren how to make crafts, cook or sew.

She loved watching the birds from her porch and building puzzles.

Josephine has left this earth to watch over her siblings, Betty (Peter) Johns, Nancy (Chris) Hileman, Helen Lehner and Marion (Connie) Kane; as well as her children, Robert (Lisa) Johns, Susan (Russell) Gainor and Barbara (Kenneth) Sheasley. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her late husband Robert C. Johns, her sister Fran (Robert) Pert, and her parents.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no memorial services held at this time.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation in her memory, please mail a check made payable to "West Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery" to West Glade Run Presbyterian Church at 943 Glade Run Road Kittanning, PA 16201 to be used for the upkeep of the cemetery where she has been laid to rest.