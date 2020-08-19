Josephine Anna "Josie" Labutka Wingard died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Tampa, Fla. She was a lifelong resident of Ford City, Pa., until moving to Florida, in 2016.

Born Oct. 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Joseph Labutka and Anna Cermak.

She was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. She retired from Klingensmith Drug Store in 1985, after 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered her time at ACMH Hospital snack bar and Christ Prince of Peace school cafeteria.

She enjoyed bingo, casino gambling slots; was an avid reader; and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football and Pirates baseball.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wingard, on Nov. 3, 2013; and by her brothers: Joe, Vic and Lud Labutka; and her sisters, Anne Vojna and Cil Contrael.

Survivors include her son, William and Cassandra Wingard, of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Joyce and Greg Atwood, of Galion, Ohio; four grandchildren: Scott, Todd, Brian and Jeff; and nine great-grandchildren: Haley, Josh, Amanda, Aidan, Cole, Nate, Lylah, Sam and Naima.

Arrangements are in the care of Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, and will be announced at a later date.

Family requests donations be made, in the name of Josephine Wingard, to LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609.