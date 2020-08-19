1/
Josephine Anna Labutka "Josie" Wingard
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine Anna "Josie" Labutka Wingard died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Tampa, Fla. She was a lifelong resident of Ford City, Pa., until moving to Florida, in 2016.

Born Oct. 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Joseph Labutka and Anna Cermak.

She was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. She retired from Klingensmith Drug Store in 1985, after 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered her time at ACMH Hospital snack bar and Christ Prince of Peace school cafeteria.

She enjoyed bingo, casino gambling slots; was an avid reader; and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football and Pirates baseball.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wingard, on Nov. 3, 2013; and by her brothers: Joe, Vic and Lud Labutka; and her sisters, Anne Vojna and Cil Contrael.

Survivors include her son, William and Cassandra Wingard, of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Joyce and Greg Atwood, of Galion, Ohio; four grandchildren: Scott, Todd, Brian and Jeff; and nine great-grandchildren: Haley, Josh, Amanda, Aidan, Cole, Nate, Lylah, Sam and Naima.

Arrangements are in the care of Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, and will be announced at a later date.

Family requests donations be made, in the name of Josephine Wingard, to LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved