Josephine Anna "Josie" Labutka Wingard, 96, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Tampa, Fla. She was a lifelong resident of Ford City, Pa., until moving to Florida, in 2016.

Born Oct. 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Joseph Labutka and Anna Cermak.

She was a member of Christ Prince of Peace, Ford City. She retired from Klingensmith Drug Store in 1985, after 25 years. After retirement she volunteered her time at ACMH snack bar and Christ Prince of Peace school cafeteria. She enjoyed bingo, casino gambling slots; was an avid reader; and enjoyed watching Steeler football and Pittsburgh Pirate baseball.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wingard, on Nov. 3, 2013, and by her brothers: Joe, Vic and Lud Labutka; and her sisters, Anne Vojna and Cil Contrael.

Survivors are her son, William and Cassandra Wingard, of Tampa, Fla.; their children, Scott (Crystal) and Todd (Karen) Wingard and great-grandchildren: Haley, Josh, Amanda, Aidan, Cole and Nate, all of Florida; her daughter, Joyce and Greg Atwood, of Galion, Ohio; their children, Brian (Laura) Atwood, of Ohio; and Jeff (Caitlin) Atwood, of New Hampshire and great- grandchildren: Lylah, Sam and Naima.

Visitation will be held at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 9:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ Prince of Peace, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, by the Rev. Alan Polczynski on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Family requests donations be made, in the name of Josephine Wingard, to LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609.