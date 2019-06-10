Josephine F. "Peppy" Humenik, 90, of Ford City, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born May 15, 1929, in Manor Township, a daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Vatos) Humenik.

Josephine was formerly employed at PPG Industries in Ford City as a glass inspector in the Herculite Department and as a clerk at Andy's Market in Ford City.

She was a parishioner at Christ Prince of Peace Parish Church in Ford City and the former Holy Trinity Church.

She was also a member of Jednota Branch 200 in Ford City. Knowing Jesus was a great comfort and joy in her life.

Josephine was a volunteer at American Red Cross bloodmobiles. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, polka, western movies and working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Affectionately called "Peppy," her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and sister-in-law. She will be fondly remembered for her friendly nature, as she had a smile for everyone.

Josephine is survived by a sister, Margaret (Alex) Boback, of Ford City; three brothers, Paul Humenik, of Ford City, Steve (Angie) Humenik, of Kittanning, and Albert (Marlene), of Ford City; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Mora, Ann Battaglia, Elizabeth "Betty" Humenik and Rose Ursiak; three brothers, Joseph Humenik, Sr., Charles Humenik and Frank Humenik; and a nephew, Joseph Humenik, Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish Church in Ford City.

Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Manor Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .