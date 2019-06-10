Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Humenik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine F. "Peppy" Humenik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine F. "Peppy" Humenik Obituary

Josephine F. "Peppy" Humenik, 90, of Ford City, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born May 15, 1929, in Manor Township, a daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Vatos) Humenik.

Josephine was formerly employed at PPG Industries in Ford City as a glass inspector in the Herculite Department and as a clerk at Andy's Market in Ford City.

She was a parishioner at Christ Prince of Peace Parish Church in Ford City and the former Holy Trinity Church.

She was also a member of Jednota Branch 200 in Ford City. Knowing Jesus was a great comfort and joy in her life.

Josephine was a volunteer at American Red Cross bloodmobiles. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, polka, western movies and working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Affectionately called "Peppy," her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and sister-in-law. She will be fondly remembered for her friendly nature, as she had a smile for everyone.

Josephine is survived by a sister, Margaret (Alex) Boback, of Ford City; three brothers, Paul Humenik, of Ford City, Steve (Angie) Humenik, of Kittanning, and Albert (Marlene), of Ford City; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Mora, Ann Battaglia, Elizabeth "Betty" Humenik and Rose Ursiak; three brothers, Joseph Humenik, Sr., Charles Humenik and Frank Humenik; and a nephew, Joseph Humenik, Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish Church in Ford City.

Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Manor Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now