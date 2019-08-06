|
Joshua Dean Nighswander, 24, of Hazen, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1995, in DuBois.
Josh was the son of Jerold Dean and Tracie Lynn (Cordwell) Nighswander.
He was a 2014 graduate from Brookville Area High School.
He was most recently employed at Consumers Fresh Produce in Pittsburgh.
On July 15, 2017, he married the love of his life, Andrea Michelle (Moorhead) Nighswander in Hazen.
Josh was a devoted father and husband.
He loved to ride his motorcycle, play cards with his nan, and play video games with his cousin, Dakota.
Josh was a huge Pittsburgh Pirates fan and Anaheim Ducks Hockey fan.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Josh is survived by his wife, Andrea (Moorhead) Nighswander; two children, Johnathan and Isabella; his parents, Jerold Nighswander and Tracie (Cordell) Nighswander; brother, Cory Nighswander; grandmother, Mary Cordwell; grandfather, Donald Nighswander and step-grandfather, Joe Felici. He also leaves many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas H. Cordwell, Sr.; and his paternal grandmother, Etta Felici.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, also at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ray Peters officiating. Interment will take place at the Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.