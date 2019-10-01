|
Joshua G. Dibble, 35, of Butler, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Born March 28, 1984, in Butler, he was the son of Judy A. (Miles) Dibble and the late Ernest L. Dibble.
A 2002 graduate of Karns City High School, Josh has served in the U.S. Navy as a diesel mechanic for the past 18 years. His military career took him around the world serving in South America, Africa and Australia. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.
Josh was a member of the East Brady United Methodist Church. He loved hunting, working on the farm, fixing motors and working on equipment and above all; spending time with his family and children.
He is survived by his four children: Chloe, Jeremy, Brooke and Kensley; his mother, Judy Dibble, of Butler; his stepmother, Kathy Dibble, of East Brady; five siblings: Preston (Mary) Dibble, of New Jersey, Justin (fiancée Alexandra) Dibble, of Erie, Robert (Janice) Hindman, of Hazen, Amy (Kurt) Birchbickler, of Slippery Rock and Colleen (Steve) Keener, of East Brady. Josh is also survived by his grandmother, Bertha Jean Miles, of Butler; three aunts: Nancy Miles, of Butler, Linda (Sam) Boyer, of Colorado and Betty Dibble, of California.
He was preceded in death by his father; two uncles, Lt. Col. Richard Dibble and David Dibble; his maternal grandfather, Glen Miles; and his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Maybelle Dibble.
Friends of Joshua G. Dibble will be received from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Shawn Malarkey, Josh's cousin and pastor of Nativity Episcopal Church, Crafton, officiating. Committal, military honors and burial will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
In lieu of flowers, the Dibble family suggests memorials be made in Josh's name to the American Legion Post No. 488, 975 State Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028.
The money raised will be used to support the local chapter of the Foundation. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.