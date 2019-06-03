Joyce A. (Hindman) Powers, 81, of Templeton, passed away on May 31, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1937, to William Paul and Alma (Stuart) Hindman in Kittanning, Pa.

Joyce graduated from Kittanning High School in May 1955.

She worked first at Kittanning Telephone Co. and then at Robert L. Lash Veterinary Associates, Inc., as their secretary until her retirement.

Joyce married (Robert) Merle Powers on Jan. 18, 1957, in Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, and they lived on the Powers Farm all their married lives.

They attended Faith Cathedral Church for many years in Kittanning. God was an important part of their lives.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Merle, of 62 years; daughter - Marcia Powers of Stanhope, N.J.; son - Gerald "Jerry" (Gretchen Shoemaker) Powers of Ford City, Pa.; two grandsons - Shawn Robert (Casey) Martin of Netcong, N.J., Brett Robert (lifetime partner Gina) Powers of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters - Stephanie Michelle (lifetime partner Tom) Rodgers of Mesa, Ariz., Tara Louise (Adam) Maruca of Shelocta, Pa.; great-grandson - Jack Robert Martin of Newton, N.J.; two great granddaughters, Adaleigh and Gianna Maruca of Shelocta; step great grandchildren - Tyler and Kylie of Netcong, N.J.; sister - Letitia (Bob) Starr of St. Charles, Mich.; brother - Paul Stuart (Terry) Hindman of Warren, Ohio; also the following nieces and nephews and their families: Dr. Susan Whittaker, D.V.M, and family; Bob and Cindy Starr and family; all of the St. Charles, Mich.; Dr. Ann Starr, M.D., of Chicago, Ill., and Andrew and Christene Starr and family of Phoenix, Ariz. Joyce also has a sister-in-law - Lois (Powers) Boyer and a niece Kelly Boyer, both of New Bethlehem, Pa.

Joyce played cards (500) every month for many years, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed to bake, cook, and the time they shared in the family swimming pool.

She was preceded in death by her Parents.

Friends will be welcomed by Joyce's Family from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Funeral Home with Joyce's minister at Faith Cathedral, the Rev. Alf Reedy officiating.

Burial will take place on the family plot in Mateer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Cathedral Church, 149 Rau Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201. www.carsonboyer.com