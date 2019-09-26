|
Joyce Jean Troup, 81, of Kittanning, formerly of Sagamore, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born on April 13, 1938, to Perry and Grace (Boughman) Kellar in Sagamore.
She attended Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Joyce is survived by her son, Jeff (Dina) Troup, of Kittanning; two grandsons, Shane (Katy) Troup, of Nashville, Tenn. and Nick (Taylor) Troup, of Raleigh, N.C.; two brothers, Robert (Carol) Kellar, of Creekside and Jerry (Barb) Kellar, of Indiana; and sister, Jane (Richard) Seger, of Home, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Lee Troup, who died Jan. 30, 2015; and four brothers, Charles, Kenneth, Earl, and Jack Kellar.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home with the Rev. William Cornell officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John's Cemetery, Sagamore. www.carsonboyer.com.