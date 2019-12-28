Home

Joyce Lynn Gilchrist, 62, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Nov. 15, 1957, in Pittsburgh, to the late Alma (Graham) and Charles Shiring.

Joyce enjoyed shooting pool and singing karaoke, she loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her son, John Corbin, of Kittanning; daughter, Jessica Corbin, of Kittanning; grandson, Charlie

Corbin, of Kittanning; and granddaughter, Emily Corbin, of Kittanning.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of a service at noon at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Don Scandrol officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

