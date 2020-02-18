|
Joyce Storey (Bowers) Lowry, 92, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1927, in Kittanning, to the late Georgia Bowers.
Joyce was a lifelong resident, and retired in 1992, from the Armstrong School District, where she worked in the administration office.
She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, where she was a deacon and Elder. She enjoyed flower gardening and reading.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Scott) Rupert, of Lower Burrell; son, Richard (Michelle) Lowry, of Worthington; grandson, W. Andrew (Ellison) Rupert, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Jason) McMann, of Lower Burrell; grandson, Richard A. (Paula) Lowry, of Sarver; grandson, William J. (Alayna) Lowry, of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren: James and Madison McMann and Callan Lowry.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Bowers; and her husband, Richard L. Lowry.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dana Wilmot and the Rev. Kenneth Foust co-officiating.
Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.