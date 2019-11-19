|
Judith A. DeLong, 81, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born April 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Dorothy Mae (O'Brien) Young.
She grew up in Ford City, graduating from Ford City High School. She worked briefly at PPG, where she met Clyde A. DeLong. They were married on April 4, 1957, and moved to Kittanning. She later worked for Armstrong School District, Moonlight Mushrooms, and finally, for Attorney Jack Steiner in Kittanning. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, watching Pittsburgh Steelers football games, and spending time with her family and pets. Both animal lovers, Judy and Clyde, were long-time volunteers for Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, where they adopted several dogs.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Clyde.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Gary) Ward, of Kittanning, and Beth (Don) Helow, of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Brock (Cara) Beck and Rachael (Shelby) Faykosh; three great-grandsons: Sage Faykosh, Archer Beck and Arian Beck; and a brother, Charles A. Young, Jr.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.