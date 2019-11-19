Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. DeLong


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. DeLong Obituary

Judith A. DeLong, 81, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born April 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Dorothy Mae (O'Brien) Young.

She grew up in Ford City, graduating from Ford City High School. She worked briefly at PPG, where she met Clyde A. DeLong. They were married on April 4, 1957, and moved to Kittanning. She later worked for Armstrong School District, Moonlight Mushrooms, and finally, for Attorney Jack Steiner in Kittanning. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading, watching Pittsburgh Steelers football games, and spending time with her family and pets. Both animal lovers, Judy and Clyde, were long-time volunteers for Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, where they adopted several dogs.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Clyde.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Gary) Ward, of Kittanning, and Beth (Don) Helow, of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Brock (Cara) Beck and Rachael (Shelby) Faykosh; three great-grandsons: Sage Faykosh, Archer Beck and Arian Beck; and a brother, Charles A. Young, Jr.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -