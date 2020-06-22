Judith A. Phillips, 79, of Indiana, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Andrew's Village, Indiana.

She was born in 1941 in Kittanning to Ralph and Virginia Campbell Toy.

Judy was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana.

A loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Judy loved spending time with her family.

She also never found a stray animal without adopting it from childhood onward.

Judy and her husband gave back to the community by volunteering many hours delivering Meals on Wheels.

She loved her homes both in Indiana, Pa., and in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

In her early years, she worked in the fashion industry in California.

She was employed as a lab technician for the Indiana Regional Medical Center for 22 years before retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald R. Phillips, Indiana; two sons: James and wife Suzanne, of Glenville, N.Y., and Ron and wife Cathy, of Plum; a brother, Richard Toy and wife, Judy, of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; three sisters: Barbara Lamison and husband, James, of Fort Myers, Fla., Joan Leighton and husband, James, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; Linda Horan and husband Bill, of Albany, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Tia, Kiel, Charlie, Evan, Hali, Emma and Maria; one great grandson, Theo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana. Interment will be made in the Lawn Haven Cemetery, Worthington.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful, sincere nurses and staff at St. Andrew's Village and also an extended thank you for the special care given by the Visiting Nurses' Association (VNA).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or the Indiana Co. Humane Society, 191 Airport Rd., Indiana, PA 15701. www.bowserminich.com