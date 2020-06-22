Judith A. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith A. Phillips, 79, of Indiana, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Andrew's Village, Indiana.

She was born in 1941 in Kittanning to Ralph and Virginia Campbell Toy.

Judy was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana.

A loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Judy loved spending time with her family.

She also never found a stray animal without adopting it from childhood onward.

Judy and her husband gave back to the community by volunteering many hours delivering Meals on Wheels.

She loved her homes both in Indiana, Pa., and in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

In her early years, she worked in the fashion industry in California.

She was employed as a lab technician for the Indiana Regional Medical Center for 22 years before retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald R. Phillips, Indiana; two sons: James and wife Suzanne, of Glenville, N.Y., and Ron and wife Cathy, of Plum; a brother, Richard Toy and wife, Judy, of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; three sisters: Barbara Lamison and husband, James, of Fort Myers, Fla., Joan Leighton and husband, James, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; Linda Horan and husband Bill, of Albany, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Tia, Kiel, Charlie, Evan, Hali, Emma and Maria; one great grandson, Theo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana. Interment will be made in the Lawn Haven Cemetery, Worthington.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful, sincere nurses and staff at St. Andrew's Village and also an extended thank you for the special care given by the Visiting Nurses' Association (VNA).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or the Indiana Co. Humane Society, 191 Airport Rd., Indiana, PA 15701. www.bowserminich.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved