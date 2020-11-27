1/
Judith Anne Secondo
1945 - 2020
On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Judith Anne Secondo passed away at the age of 75.

Judy was born on June 4, 1945, in Leechburg, Pa., to Joe and Gertrude Secondo.

She worked for the federal government for 38 years. Judy had a passion for travel and painting.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her mother, Gertrude; and her twin brother, Joe.

She is survived by her beloved partner of 44 1/2 years, Patricia Hockenberry; sisters, Mandy Kost and Catherine Ferrick; her nieces: Diane Lund, Karen Ferrick-Roman, Cecily Waratuke, Kerry Wolenski; and her nephew, Paul Ferrick. She is also survived by her great-nephews: Jesse Lund, Theodore Roman and Christopher Roman, Kenny Waratuke and Evan Wolenski; and great-nieces: Emma Rose Waratuke, Juliet Waratuke and Anna Wolenski. She was the great-great aunt of Oliver Roman, Cecilia Roman, Jacob Lund and Lily Lund.

Old Town Funeral Choices, 1205 Belle Haven Road, Alexandria, VA 22307 is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Town Funeral Choices
1205 Belle Haven Rd
Alexandria, VA 22307
(703) 465-1800
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
Judy was one of the funniest and most beautiful people I ever met. So full of joy. Judy, you’re wonderful spirit will be greatly missed in the world!
Russ Daul
Friend
November 24, 2020
Judy was one of the happiest, funniest, most honest people I’ve known. She will be missed by many
Tammy Daul
Friend
November 24, 2020
My time spent with Judy were some of the most memorable times I have had. It's like whenever I dream of Judy all I can remember is her love of life. although miles apart somehow we would connect. Miss her so.
PAUL DURIANCIK
Friend
