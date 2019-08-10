|
Judith C. "Judy" Turner, 72, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
Judy was born July 10, 1947, in Kittanning, to Melvin C. and A. Mary (Doverspike) Wilson.
Judy attended nursing school at West Penn Hospital. She was the Wayne Township Secretary and Treasurer for 20 years and the Dayton Fair Secretary for 15 years. She attended the Belknap United Church of Christ in Belknap, where she was the church treasurer.
Judy loved to go to Nags Head with her family and her special dog, Mabel. She enjoyed reading and attending all of grandchildren's events and functions. She cherished holiday and family gatherings and always cooked a huge meal. Everyone looked forward to her homemade buns and noodles. She will be lovingly remembered for her never ending kindness and the constant love that she showed to everyone.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Bill Turner, whom she married on Aug. 20, 1966; four daughters: Pam Brumbaugh and husband, Bob, of Souderton, Pa., Sharon Turner, of Dayton, Wendy Renfro, of Dayton, and Billie Jo Sheesley and husband, DeeJay, of Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Bridget Brumbaugh, Christine Brumbaugh, Katrina Renfro, Christian Renfro, and Mason Sheesley; and a sister in-law, Edna Wilson of Chicago, Ill.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Wilson; and an infant sister.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Belknap United Church of Christ, 1185 State Route 1018 in Wayne Township, with Pastor Joe Weister officiating. Interment will be in the Belknap Cemetery in Wayne Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor to www.takeabreakfromcancer.org; For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 West Germantown Pike Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Arrangements are handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Judy's family, or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.