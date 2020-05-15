Judith Lynn Slee, 67, of Worthington, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital.She was born March 25, 1953, in Kittanning, to the late William K. Hoak and Ruth G. (Hutchison) Hoak Dosch.Judy was a member of the First Church of Ford City. She was formerly a bus driver for A.J. Myers, and had worked at the former D&D Restaurant in Ford City, Dlubak Corp., Moonlight Mushroom Mines and Triangle Market in Kittanning. She was a member of the Slovak Catholic Union Club in Ford City, and was a past president of the Ford City Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.Judy loved her family and had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Samuel E. Slee; two daughters, Jamie Slee, of Ford City, and Trena Slee, of Kittanning; a son/grandson, Jacob Slee, of Ford City; a step daughter, Mindy (Joe) Kline, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Emily and Evan Hoak and Nathan Toy; stepgrandchildren: Kody, Kyia and Lewis Kline; great-grandchildren: Alexis Slee, Adalynn Rusik and Chance "Brian Lee" Brison; sisters, Brenda (Michael) Shaeffer, of Ford City and Connie (Thomas) Manson, of Fredericksburg, Md.; and brothers, John (Margie) Hoak, of Natrona Heights and William Hoak, of Kittanning. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Brian Lee Hoak, and her precious fur baby, Meg.Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.Due to current regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at one time, and all attendees are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.A private funeral service will be held for her family on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welch Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 15, 2020.