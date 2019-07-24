Judith Marie (Frerotte) Peat, 80, of Ford City, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Christiana Care Hospital, Delaware, after a recent illness. She was born March 21, 1939, in Ford City, to Gustave Hubert and Marcella Marie (Tomer) Frerotte, and lived in the community her entire life. She attended St. Mary's Roman Catholic School and Ford City High School. She was a lifelong parishioner of Christ, Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church, where she was a long-time member of the choir. She leaves behind a lifetime of service to the community. She worked for Dr. Gemperlein and Dr. McNutt and cooked for Father Paul Fitzmaurice while he was the pastor at St. Mary's. She volunteered at St. Mary's school cafeteria and during the Ford City Heritage Days festival. Judy belonged to several local civic/social organizations including The Red Hat Society and the Sarah A. Crawford Auxiliary Civil War reenactor group. Judy loved to dance, when she was young. While her sisters were living, she spent many hours with them playing board games, laughing, and enjoying each other's company. In recent years, she loved to work jigsaw puzzles, play board games with her family, sing, hang out on Facebook, and go on road trips. One of Judy's most memorable trips was to the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. Throughout her life, Judy's character was defined by a unique emotional and physical resiliency. She was everybody's mother. She is survived by Thomas Peat, who was her husband until their separation, but remained a life-long friend. Her children: Michelle Mansour (fiancé, Paul Freeman), of Middleton, Del., Eric (wife, Jill) Peat, of Ford City, Pa., and Jennifer (husband, Michel) Peat-Fircak, of Pittsburgh, Pa. She leaves behind grandchildren: Abrielle Soules, Brandon Pyle (fiancée, Elisa Veri), Jonathan Pyle (fiancée, Brianna Wolfe), and great-grandchildren, Eli and Brantley. She is also survived by her devoted niece, Trinette Frerotte, who was much more like a best friend to Judy. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly. She will also be missed by her grand fur-babies Molly, Snowball, Caesar, Winston, and Copper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and Gustave; brothers and sisters: Margaret Ann Frerotte, Emil Joseph Frerotte, and Michael Dale Frerotte, who all died in infancy, and Albert, George, Hubert, Paul, James, Lewis, and Gustave Frerotte, Ursula (Frerotte) Faith, Mary (Frerotte) Smith, Margaret (Frerotte) Lekavich, and JoAnn (Frerotte) Radic. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish with Father Sebastian Hanks, O.S.P., as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.