Judy Kay (McDowell) Iseman, 75, of McGrann, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at ACMH Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Charles McDowell and Edna (Hollobaugh) Smith.

Judy retired from the Armstrong County Health Center and then went on to work at Drug Plastics. She loved playing the lottery, scratch tickets and bingo. She enjoyed talking to anybody she met whether she knew them or not. She looked forward to her trips to her sister's camp in Tionesta.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Harold "Bub" Iseman; two daughters, Pamela (Bob) Shannon and Brenda (Pete) Bellas; son, Ralph Toy, Jr.; five grandchildren: Christopher (Becky) Shannon, Ashley (Jamie) Booher, Nicholas Shannon, Carrie (Patrick) Schneider and Matthew (Kristi) Bellas; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Bisaha, Connie (Keith) Frank, Dixie Iseman, Betty (Dennis) Piccoli and Deb Toy; brothers: Jack Moorhead, Clifford Smith, Jr., Reynolds Jim (Stella) Smith, Ken (Georgette) Smith and Mike Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, located at 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathan Bramlett officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

Burial will follow in West Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.