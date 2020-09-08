1/
Judy Kay (McDowell) Iseman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy Kay (McDowell) Iseman, 75, of McGrann, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at ACMH Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Charles McDowell and Edna (Hollobaugh) Smith.

Judy retired from the Armstrong County Health Center and then went on to work at Drug Plastics. She loved playing the lottery, scratch tickets and bingo. She enjoyed talking to anybody she met whether she knew them or not. She looked forward to her trips to her sister's camp in Tionesta.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Harold "Bub" Iseman; two daughters, Pamela (Bob) Shannon and Brenda (Pete) Bellas; son, Ralph Toy, Jr.; five grandchildren: Christopher (Becky) Shannon, Ashley (Jamie) Booher, Nicholas Shannon, Carrie (Patrick) Schneider and Matthew (Kristi) Bellas; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Bisaha, Connie (Keith) Frank, Dixie Iseman, Betty (Dennis) Piccoli and Deb Toy; brothers: Jack Moorhead, Clifford Smith, Jr., Reynolds Jim (Stella) Smith, Ken (Georgette) Smith and Mike Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, located at 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathan Bramlett officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

Burial will follow in West Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved