Judy Kaye (Hollobaugh) Kitzmiller, 76, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.She was born July 19, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Walter Hollobaugh and Katherine Stivason and was a lifelong resident of the community.Judy worked in marketing and as a florist in Kittanning, for many years. She was a social member of the Cowansville American Legion. She loved flowers and spending time with her family.Survivors include her husband, Steven Kitzmiller; daughter, Stacy (Rick) Tarr, of Kittanning; son, Jaron Herbert, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Katie Keim, of Apollo; grandsons, Ricky (Kayla) Tarr, of Adrian, and Zack (Heather) Tarr, of Kittanning; six great-grandchildren: Kaden, Lilly, Westin, Ryan, Chloe and Blake; sisters: Mary Ann (Bill) Johns, Terri Hollobaugh and Melissa (Joe) Lichanec; brothers: Ed Hollobaugh, Walter "Dump" Hollobaugh, Tom (Joyce) Hollobaugh and Rob (Gina) Hassa; mother-in-law, Louise Kitzmiller; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog "Baxter." She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Patricia Hollobaugh, and Katherine and Fred Zaugg; and her father-in-law, Bill "Pappy" Kitzmiller.A private funeral service was held at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, followed by interment in Sherrett Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judy's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 28, 2020.