Judy Kaye (Hollobaugh) Kitzmiller
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Kaye (Hollobaugh) Kitzmiller, 76, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.She was born July 19, 1943, in Kittanning, to the late Walter Hollobaugh and Katherine Stivason and was a lifelong resident of the community.Judy worked in marketing and as a florist in Kittanning, for many years. She was a social member of the Cowansville American Legion. She loved flowers and spending time with her family.Survivors include her husband, Steven Kitzmiller; daughter, Stacy (Rick) Tarr, of Kittanning; son, Jaron Herbert, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Katie Keim, of Apollo; grandsons, Ricky (Kayla) Tarr, of Adrian, and Zack (Heather) Tarr, of Kittanning; six great-grandchildren: Kaden, Lilly, Westin, Ryan, Chloe and Blake; sisters: Mary Ann (Bill) Johns, Terri Hollobaugh and Melissa (Joe) Lichanec; brothers: Ed Hollobaugh, Walter "Dump" Hollobaugh, Tom (Joyce) Hollobaugh and Rob (Gina) Hassa; mother-in-law, Louise Kitzmiller; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog "Baxter." She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Patricia Hollobaugh, and Katherine and Fred Zaugg; and her father-in-law, Bill "Pappy" Kitzmiller.A private funeral service was held at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, followed by interment in Sherrett Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judy's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved