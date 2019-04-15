Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie McCausland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie A. McCausland


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie A. McCausland Obituary

Julie A. McCausland, 44, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1974, in Kittanning, Pa., the daughter of Donald R. McCausland, Jr., and Eileen (Johnston) Mc- Causland.

Julie was a 1993 graduate of Elderton High School and was a member of the Elderton United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed attending church camp and singles camp in Jumonville, Pa., and also going camping at Sharps Campground with her family.

For many years, she worked as a dishwasher at "Thee Log Cabin" restaurant.

Julie will best be remembered for always smiling and for the love that she had for her family and her dog, Shaggie.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Josie M. McCausland of Shelocta; parents, Donald and Eileen McCausland; a brother, Joseph R. McCausland and wife, Darene, of Windber, PA; and two nieces, Nora and Lillian McCausland;

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald R. Sr. and Charlotte (McMasters) McCausland; and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Beulah (Clark) Johnston.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ernie DeLuca officiating.

Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, Pa.

Contributions can be made in Julie's honor to the Elderton United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Elderton, PA 15736.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Julie's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now