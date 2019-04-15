Julie A. McCausland, 44, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1974, in Kittanning, Pa., the daughter of Donald R. McCausland, Jr., and Eileen (Johnston) Mc- Causland.

Julie was a 1993 graduate of Elderton High School and was a member of the Elderton United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed attending church camp and singles camp in Jumonville, Pa., and also going camping at Sharps Campground with her family.

For many years, she worked as a dishwasher at "Thee Log Cabin" restaurant.

Julie will best be remembered for always smiling and for the love that she had for her family and her dog, Shaggie.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Josie M. McCausland of Shelocta; parents, Donald and Eileen McCausland; a brother, Joseph R. McCausland and wife, Darene, of Windber, PA; and two nieces, Nora and Lillian McCausland;

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald R. Sr. and Charlotte (McMasters) McCausland; and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Beulah (Clark) Johnston.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ernie DeLuca officiating.

Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, Pa.

Contributions can be made in Julie's honor to the Elderton United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Elderton, PA 15736.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Julie's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.