Julie N. Barrett, 57, of Dayton, passed away on June 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on October 28, 1961, and then became the daughter of John and Viola (Heberling) McEntire in Kittanning, Pa.

She was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Julie enjoyed making pottery, going to horse shows, camping, boating and most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her three daughters: Jessica (Jon) Costello of Homer City, Lexi Barrett of Dayton, and Lacee (Terry) Harkleroad of Templeton; son: Ryan (Ali) Barrett of Dayton; three grandsons: Timmy Barrett, Marshall Nolf and Caden Costello; four granddaughters, Rhealyn Harkleroad, Sofia Costello, Lennix Harkleroad and Edie Barrett; sister, Catherine (Rick) Wranich of Dayton; and foster sister, Irene Reesman of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Timothy E. Barrett, whom died Aug. 27, 2002.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, Dayton, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.