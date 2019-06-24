Julie N. Barrett, 57, of Dayton, passed away on June 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1961, to John and Viola (Heberling) McEntire in Kittanning, Pa.

She was a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Julie enjoyed making pottery, going to horse shows, camping, boating and most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her three daughters, Jessica (Jon) Costello of Homer City, Lexi Barrett of Dayton, and Lacee (Terry) Harkleroad of Templeton; son, Ryan (Ali) Barrett of Dayton; three grandsons, Timmy Barrett, Marshall Nolf, and Caden Costello; four granddaughters, Rhealyn Harkleroad, Sofia Costello, Lennix Harkleroad, and Edie Barrett; sister, Catherine (Rick) Wranich of Dayton; and foster sister, Irene Reesman of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Timothy E. Barrett, who died Aug. 27, 2002.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, Dayton with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating. Interment will take place in the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com