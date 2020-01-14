|
Justin Carl Newbold, 37, of Kittanning, passed away unexpectedly from a medical condition on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in his home.
He was born April 2, 1982, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to Terri and Jeff Newbold.
Justin along with his wife, Sabrina, are the owners of Newbold's Lawncare & Contracting.
Justin loved spending time with "his girls" and his dog, Butkus. He liked to draw, hunt and fish. He loved shooting guns and drinking beer with his sisters.
He is survived by his wife Sabrina (Bury) Newbold; two daughters, Alexis and Carley Newbold; parents, Terri (Morda) and Jeff Newbold; paternal grandmother, Deloris Newbold; two sisters, Heather
(Bobby) Parsons and Alesia Newbold; mother- in-law, Sue (Sefton) and husband, Dan Kubla; brother-in-law, Anthony "Tony" (Kim) Bury; nieces, Tiffany McGinnis and Kamryn Dolan; nephews: Ashton McGinnis, Kaleb Doland and Anthony Bury, Jr. along with two great-nieces, Londyn and Skylar Hall.
Justin was preceded in death by his father-in- law, Anthony Bury; paternal grandfather, Carl Newbold; maternal grandparents, Pat and Chuck Zimmerman; uncles, Brian and Stacey Freeman; and "Brothers," Ryan and John Freeman.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Robert French officiating.
Interment will be in the Mateer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.