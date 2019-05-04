Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Karen Ann Zellmann

Karen Ann Zellmann Obituary

Karen Ann Zellmann, 75, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1943, to Wilmer Lee and Ella Pauline (Anderson) Zellmann in Rural Valley.

Karen worked as an elementary teacher for Penn Hills School District.

She was a member of Kappa Delta and PSEA.

Karen is survived by her brother, John William Zellmann, of Kittanning; and sister, Karole Gehrke, of Cannon Falls, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frederick LeRoy Zellmann; sister, Brenda Kathleen Goodgasell; and infant sister, Kailyn Dawn Zellmann.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.

