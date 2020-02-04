|
Karen D. Valasek, 48, of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence due to health complications.
Born on Aug. 9, 1971, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Richard and Carol (Crownover) Valasek.
Karen is survived by her father, Richard Valasek, of Cadogan; her mother, Carol Valasek, of Distant; a brother, Richard Valasek, Jr., of Oak Ridge, and a special companion, Barry Treese, of Oak Ridge.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, at the Alcorn Funeral Home, 4065 Brookville St., Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.