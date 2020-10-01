1/
Karen Jean Boarts
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Jean Boarts, 79, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Independence Court, Monroeville.

She was born on July 9, 1941, to John Frederick and Olive Mae (Saxman) Wilson in Kittanning.

Karen was a cafeteria worker for the Armstrong School District. She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church, NuValley Bible Study and Rural Valley Grange. Karen enjoyed crafts, puzzles and setting up at the local festivals to sell her crafts. She also liked going to Camp Christy.

Karen is survived by her son, Alan (Janet) Boarts, of Kittanning; daughter, Wendy Sue Boarts, of Rural Valley; sister, Phyllis Curry, of Elkins, W. Va.; granddaughter, Kelsey (Companion - Joe Kunc) Boarts, of Kittanning; grandson, Tyson (Amanda) Boarts, of McKees Rocks; and great-grandson, Vincent Boarts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Wayne Boarts; and two sons, David John Boarts and Scott Timothy Boarts.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the NuValley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bruce Shannon and Pastor Tim Lewis, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Margaret Manor, Independence Court and Heritage Hospice for their great care.

Also, they are requesting everyone wear a mask or face covering to the visitation and funeral. www.carsonboyer.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
NuValley Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved