Karen Jean Boarts, 79, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Independence Court, Monroeville.

She was born on July 9, 1941, to John Frederick and Olive Mae (Saxman) Wilson in Kittanning.

Karen was a cafeteria worker for the Armstrong School District. She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church, NuValley Bible Study and Rural Valley Grange. Karen enjoyed crafts, puzzles and setting up at the local festivals to sell her crafts. She also liked going to Camp Christy.

Karen is survived by her son, Alan (Janet) Boarts, of Kittanning; daughter, Wendy Sue Boarts, of Rural Valley; sister, Phyllis Curry, of Elkins, W. Va.; granddaughter, Kelsey (Companion - Joe Kunc) Boarts, of Kittanning; grandson, Tyson (Amanda) Boarts, of McKees Rocks; and great-grandson, Vincent Boarts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Wayne Boarts; and two sons, David John Boarts and Scott Timothy Boarts.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the NuValley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bruce Shannon and Pastor Tim Lewis, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Margaret Manor, Independence Court and Heritage Hospice for their great care.

Also, they are requesting everyone wear a mask or face covering to the visitation and funeral. www.carsonboyer.com.