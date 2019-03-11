Karen Jean (Mangus) Woodside-Fouse, 60, of Leechburg, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1958, in Kittanning, to Frank E. and Jean K. Mangus.

Karen had many odd jobs over the years before finally dedicating herself to being a full time house wife.

She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Brick Church.

She loved the outdoors and nature, spending time with her family and friends, living her life to the fullest. She also really loved hot coffee and cold beer and dancing the night away to some good tunes.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her mother: Jean K. Mangus of Kittanning; a daughter: Sonya Woodside and her husband, Mike Hodoba, of Braddock and their children - Raiya Sunshine Hodoba, Yuriah Blue Hodoba, and Harley Zepplin Smith.

She was also a loving mother to the late Robert Woodside Sr. and grandmother to his surviving children - Donovan & Savannah Mimis and Robert Lee Woodside, Jr.

Surviving siblings include: a sister: Pammy Sue Toy and her children, Amos Woodside and Elisha Woodside; and a brother: Frank E. Mangus, Jr., and his daughter, Amanda Bure.

She was a loving sister to the late Patty Toy whose children, Christopher, Roger, Marie and Nicole, still survive; and to the late Sherry Mangus.

Also surviving is her half sister, Angel Notto, and her daughter, Stephanie; and a companion of nine months, Jim Lang.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Mangus, and her husband, Mark A. Woodside.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from noon until time of funeral services at 1 p.m.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com