Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Karen June Titus

Karen June Titus Obituary

Karen June Titus, 64, of Adrian, died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late William L. and Mabel A. (Boney) Titus.

She was a member of Pine Creek Baptist Church in Kittanning. She enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Russell J. Slagle, Jr.; daughter, Debra S. (Robert) Cullum; son, William E. (Carol) Slagle; six grandchildren: Kayla (Ricky) Tarr, Sabrina (Dustin) Cullum, Jaylin (Dakota) Slagle, Logan (Emma) Slagle, Joey Slagle and Hannah Slagle; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Tarr and Oliver Thompson; four sisters: Frances Walbert, Connie Gabler, Shirley Walker and Carol Wolford; brother, William Titus; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Prince.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Piper officiating. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

