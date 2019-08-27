Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Parish
718 Fourth Ave.
Ford City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Scott


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Scott Obituary

Karen L. Scott, 65, of Leechburg, formerly of Ford City, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 3, 1954, in Kittanning, to Stephen and Mary Warhol Schmaus.

Karen worked in the floral department at Giant Eagle in Allegheny Township.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

Karen liked crocheting, taking trips to Florida, with her sister, and she enjoyed Facebook. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include sons, Stephen and Cris Scott, of Ford City, and Thomas and Dianna Scott, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Jacqulyn Scott, Austin Scott, and Molly Scott; stepgrandson, Zack; and sister, Eileen Lux, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert D. Scott, who died March 3, 2008; and sisters, Joanne Scott and Marge Adams.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now