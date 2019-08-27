|
Karen L. Scott, 65, of Leechburg, formerly of Ford City, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 3, 1954, in Kittanning, to Stephen and Mary Warhol Schmaus.
Karen worked in the floral department at Giant Eagle in Allegheny Township.
She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.
Karen liked crocheting, taking trips to Florida, with her sister, and she enjoyed Facebook. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include sons, Stephen and Cris Scott, of Ford City, and Thomas and Dianna Scott, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Jacqulyn Scott, Austin Scott, and Molly Scott; stepgrandson, Zack; and sister, Eileen Lux, of Kittanning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert D. Scott, who died March 3, 2008; and sisters, Joanne Scott and Marge Adams.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.