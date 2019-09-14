Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Karen L. (McQueen) Swast


1954 - 2019
Karen L. (McQueen) Swast Obituary

Karen L. (McQueen) Swast, 65, of Templeton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke. She grew up in Robertsville, Ohio, a daughter of James and Beverly (Price) McQueen.

She moved to Pennsylvania, with her husband, Nyle Swast, after their marriage at the age of 19.

Her greatest joy was found in Jesus.

She chose to spend her days raising her family, loving her husband, and shopping.

Karen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Nyle Swast; three daughters: Jennifer (Stephen) Fuller, Bethany (Derek) Wylie, and Nyla (Barry) Friday; grandchildren:

Edan Fuller, Vincent Fuller, Morgan Wylie, and Lincoln Friday; brother, Michael (Dawn) McQueen; sisters: Marsha (Danny) Englant, Cheryl (Bill) Mayle, and Lisa Masselli.

A private funeral service was held on Friday at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Interment was at Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's honor to a .

Arrangements entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

