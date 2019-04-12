Home

Karen Sue Crawford, 58, of Worthington, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

She was born on June 1, 1960, in Kittanning, to the late Charles L. and Sarah A. (Saylor) Crawford.

Karen was a medical data control officer for PCA Pharmacy.

She attended the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she used to sing in the choir.

Karen was involved with the Armstrong County Community Theater for many years.

She loved her dog Bre.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her brothers, Leroy C. Crawford, of Slippery Rock and William J. Crawford, of Prairieville, La.; four nieces; and six great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Karen Crawford, and one nephew.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119, Bear St., Worthington, from 5-8 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. with Lay Pastor Ginny DiTullio officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. Karen's family would like to express their deepest thanks to the employees of PCA Pharmacy for all their help and support during Karen's illness. They also want to give special thanks to Lori Frantz for all she did. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Armstrong Community Theater, 214 E. Main St., Worthington, Pa. 16262. For additional information or to express online condolences go to www.snydercrissman.com.

