Kathleen "Kathy" Clawson, 55, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the Leader Times.

Please visit www.bauerfuneral.com for more information.